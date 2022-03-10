Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $1.07 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001337 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013841 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010197 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,012,413 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

