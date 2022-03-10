Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.74. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

