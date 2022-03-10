NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $53.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several analysts have commented on NCR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.70. 797,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. NCR has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.