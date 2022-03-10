Nektar Therapeutics Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

