Neo (NEO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $166.25 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $166.25 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.24 or 0.00051694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001862 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

