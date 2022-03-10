Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UEPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

UEPS stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

In related news, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali bought 24,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $135,153.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $172,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 276,673 shares of company stock worth $1,342,049 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.