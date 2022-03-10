Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Critical Analysis

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Net Savings Link and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 6 5 0 2.45

American Well has a consensus target price of $10.11, indicating a potential upside of 186.43%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A American Well -69.80% -14.21% -12.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Net Savings Link and American Well’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Well $252.79 million 3.68 -$176.33 million ($0.69) -5.12

Net Savings Link has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.91, suggesting that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Well beats Net Savings Link on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link (Get Rating)

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

