Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.58. 60,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,474. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

