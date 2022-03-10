Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the February 13th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Shares of NBXG traded down 0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 12.43. 7,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,361. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 12.10 and a 1-year high of 20.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.