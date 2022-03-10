New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.23.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NYSE EDU traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 26,309,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,094,656. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
