New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 26,309,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,094,656. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

