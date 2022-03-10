Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.71. 8,884,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,273,363. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.51. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

