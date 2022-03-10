Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 440 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,799,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 571,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,359,000.

XBI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. 9,795,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,531,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

