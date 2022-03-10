Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.73. 2,278,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,165. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

