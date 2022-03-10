Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $680,000 in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKIN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 13.09. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

