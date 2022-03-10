Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.
In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.
