Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $72.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

NYSE:NEM opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,520 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

