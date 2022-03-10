NFTX Market Capitalization Tops $31.14 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $78.59 or 0.00200102 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $31.14 million and $174,230.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTX has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00103465 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,304 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.