Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXF opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Nickel 28 Capital has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

