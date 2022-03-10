NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 176,810 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $125.23. 102,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

