Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.81

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $9.07. Nikon shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 14,574 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikon Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

