Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.81

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $9.07. Nikon shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 14,574 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikon Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

