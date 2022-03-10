Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

NYSE NINE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,527. The company has a market cap of $137.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.08. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,612 shares of company stock worth $382,785. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.