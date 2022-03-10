Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.59

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 310433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.