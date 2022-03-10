Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $263.79 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.