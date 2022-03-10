NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NORMA Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.86 ($46.58).

NOEJ stock opened at €27.20 ($29.57) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €28.12 ($30.57) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($53.65). The company has a market capitalization of $866.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

