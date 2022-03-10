Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NBI opened at GBX 170 ($2.23) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.00. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 12-month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,929.77).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

