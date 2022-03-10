Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Down 5.8%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.50. 85,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,156,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

