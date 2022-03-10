Norway Savings Bank Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $2,056,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,420.63 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,503.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,698.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

