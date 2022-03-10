Norway Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.80 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.