NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,167. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, February 24th. reduced their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

