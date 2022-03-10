Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the February 13th total of 689,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 5,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

NYSE:JRO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

