NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NUVSF. boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

