NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$12.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.95.

Shares of TSE NVA traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

