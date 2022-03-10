NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

