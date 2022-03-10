NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Cut to $5,300.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,343.40.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,814.16 on Thursday. NVR has a 12-month low of $4,363.32 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,243.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,215.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

