Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.16

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and traded as low as $15.11. Ocado Group shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 10,925 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.93) to GBX 1,650 ($21.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,725.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

