Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.