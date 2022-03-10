Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.
OXY opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
