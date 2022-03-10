Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oceaneering International traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. 1,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 812,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 161,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

