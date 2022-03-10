OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) SVP Angela K. Ho Sells 742 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) SVP Angela K. Ho sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $16,450.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OCFC stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,241,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

