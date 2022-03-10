OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.32. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after buying an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 25.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 306.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 82,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

