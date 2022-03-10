OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OFS. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

OFS stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.78.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

