Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. OI has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

OI Company Profile

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

