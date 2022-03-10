Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. OI has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.
OI Company Profile (Get Rating)
