Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $217.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

