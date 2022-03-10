Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Posts Earnings Results

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $197,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $4,664,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,007,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

