Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $14.06

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $16.00. Olaplex shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 27,379 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLPX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Get Olaplex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $225,203,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Olaplex by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after buying an additional 7,191,223 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 280,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 47,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.