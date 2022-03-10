Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 15,194 shares.The stock last traded at $135.50 and had previously closed at $141.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.82.
In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
