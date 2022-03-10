Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after buying an additional 443,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $64,343,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 94.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after buying an additional 93,309 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

