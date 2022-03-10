Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 607,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

