Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) by 812.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONCY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

ONCY stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

