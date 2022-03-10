One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,799. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.
One Stop Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
