One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,799. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.