Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $430.28 million and approximately $43.42 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00186031 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00368019 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

